French and Russian ministers to discuss Africa's Sahel, Iran, Ukraine and Afghanistan at Nov 12 meeting

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-11-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 23:47 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French ministers will meet their Russian counterparts in Paris later this week to discuss an array of international issues, including security in Africa's Sahel region, Iran, Ukraine and Afghanistan, said the French government on Tuesday.

The joint statement from France's European Affairs ministry, foreign ministry and armed forces ministry added that France would express its concerns at the Nov. 12 meeting over Russia's activities in the Sahel region.

