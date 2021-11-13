Left Menu

Entire Kishtwar town under CCTV watch: J-K Police

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 00:16 IST
Police on Friday said the Kishtwar town in Jammu and Kashmir is fully under CCTV surveillance and no one can get scot-free after any incident.

Kishtwar Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Satesh Kumar said the police in coordination with the general public have installed CCTVs in grey areas for security setup.

''We can say with confidence that the entire Kishtwar town is fully under CCTV surveillance'', the DSP said.

He said if anyone is found involved in any type of incident and thefts, he can not escape now.

Kishtwar has seen an increase in the number of terror-related incidents during past few years. However, the security forces have achieved some major success on the anti-terror front in the recent past.

