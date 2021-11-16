Left Menu

Bihar: Five distant relatives of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput among six killed in road accident

Five of the six deceased were distant relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and all of them were residents of Jamui.The accident occurred on the National Highway 333 when the SUV driver lost control over his vehicle and hit the truck coming from the opposite direction near Pipara village early on Tuesday.

PTI | Lakhisarai/Jamui | Updated: 16-11-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 23:14 IST
Bihar: Five distant relatives of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput among six killed in road accident
  • Country:
  • India

At least six people were killed and four others injured in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Tuesday when an SUV carrying them collided with an LPG cylinder-laden truck, a senior police officer said. Five of the six deceased were distant relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and all of them were residents of Jamui.

''The accident occurred on the National Highway 333 when the SUV driver lost control over his vehicle and hit the truck coming from the opposite direction near Pipara village early on Tuesday. ''The victims were returning to Jamui from Patna. Six people, including the driver, were killed in the accident,'' Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar stated. According to villagers, the victims, including two women, were returning to Jamui after the cremation of Geeta Devi, the sister of Haryana Additional Director General of Police O P Singh. Singh is married to Sushant Singh's sister. The deceased have been identified as Laljit Singh, his two sons Nemani Singh and Ram Chandra Singh, daughter Baby Devi, niece Anita Devi and Preetam Kumar, the driver of the vehicle. Talking to PTI, Neeraj Singh Bablu, state environment minister and cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, said, ''Five of the six deceased were distant relatives of the late Bollywood actor. Laljit Singh was brother-in-law of OP Singh''.

The four occupants of the vehicle, who suffered serious injuries, are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the officer said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
2
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global
4
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021