Blinken holds talks with Tunisia, discusses formation of new government

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 19:26 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Tunisia's President Kais Saied to discuss recent developments there, including the formation of the new government, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday. "The Secretary encouraged a transparent and inclusive reform process to address Tunisia’s significant political, economic, and social challenges and to respond to the Tunisian people’s aspirations for continued democratic progress", the State Department said.

A Tunisia presidency statement said earlier that the U.S. will offer support to Tunisia once it has announced dates for political reform.

