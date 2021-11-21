Blinken holds talks with Tunisia, discusses formation of new government
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Tunisia's President Kais Saied to discuss recent developments there, including the formation of the new government, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday. "The Secretary encouraged a transparent and inclusive reform process to address Tunisia’s significant political, economic, and social challenges and to respond to the Tunisian people’s aspirations for continued democratic progress", the State Department said.
A Tunisia presidency statement said earlier that the U.S. will offer support to Tunisia once it has announced dates for political reform.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Antony Blinken
- U.S.
- U.S. State Department
- State
- Tunisian
- Tunisia
- Kais
ALSO READ
After Evergrande, another Chinese real estate developer Kaisa at risk of default
U.S. offers rewards up to $5 mln each in hunt for 4 suspected Mexican drug traffickers
Biden policy on Cuba remittances needs more work, U.S. official says
Soccer-Xavi named new Barcelona coach - club statement
Congress seeks 8 points feedback of bypolls results from in-charges, state presidents