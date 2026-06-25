Airlines Adjust Flight Schedules Amid Middle Eastern Diplomatic Developments

Some Airlines Are Restoring Flights To Parts Of The Middle East As Diplomatic Efforts To End The Conflict That Followed Us And Israeli Strikes On Iran Gather Pace

Several airlines are cautiously restoring their services to Middle Eastern destinations as diplomatic talks aim to alleviate tensions following military actions by U.S. and Israeli forces in Iran.

Nevertheless, numerous carriers are maintaining flight suspensions, leading to continued disruptions in global travel schedules.

This update provides a detailed schedule of airline resumptions and ongoing suspensions for routes between various international cities and Middle Eastern destinations.