Airlines Adjust Flight Schedules Amid Middle Eastern Diplomatic Developments

Amid diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran, airlines are gradually restoring flights to parts of the Middle East. However, many carriers continue to suspend services, impacting global travel. The update covers airlines' adjusted schedules and resumptions for flights across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Some Airlines Are Restoring Flights To Parts Of The Middle East As Diplomatic Efforts To End The Conflict That Followed Us And Israeli Strikes On Iran Gather Pace | Updated: 25-06-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 21:01 IST
Airlines Adjust Flight Schedules Amid Middle Eastern Diplomatic Developments
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Several airlines are cautiously restoring their services to Middle Eastern destinations as diplomatic talks aim to alleviate tensions following military actions by U.S. and Israeli forces in Iran.

Nevertheless, numerous carriers are maintaining flight suspensions, leading to continued disruptions in global travel schedules.

This update provides a detailed schedule of airline resumptions and ongoing suspensions for routes between various international cities and Middle Eastern destinations.

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