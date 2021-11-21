Shah to lay foundation stone of Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Manipur
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 20:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Manipur's Tamenglong district through video conferencing on Monday.
Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh will be in attendance.
The state cabinet has decided to set up the museum at Luangkao village, the birthplace of renowned freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu.
The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has sanctioned around Rs 15 crore for the project.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Two Congress MLAs from Manipur join BJP
Vidarbha crush Manipur by 167 runs, secure second biggest win
Two Manipur MLAs join BJP
Mizoram CM urges Amit Shah to reconsider state's new Chief Secy appointment, seeks Mizo-speaking official for top job
Prime Minister Modi-led Central govt made Padma Awards the awards of the common man: Amit Shah