Uttarakhand CM meets newly commissioned Army officer Jyoti Nainwal

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday met lieutenant Jyoti Nainwal, the wife of Naik Deepak Nainwal who lost his life during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, informed Chief Minister Office.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 23-11-2021 07:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 07:11 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.. Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday met lieutenant Jyoti Nainwal, the wife of Naik Deepak Nainwal who lost his life during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, informed Chief Minister Office. Jyoti Nainwal, a mother of two children, was recently commissioned in the Indian Army.

As per the CMO, Dhami congratulated her on being commissioned in the Indian Army. Jyoti Nainwal was among the 29 women cadets and the 124 male cadets to get commissioned on November 20 at the Officers Training Academy (OTA). (ANI)

