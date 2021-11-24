Left Menu

Rajasthan: Polling for election of panchayat samiti, zila parishad members to be held in 3 phases

Polling for election of panchayat samiti and zila parishad members in Rajasthans Sriganganagar, Baran, Kota and Karauli districts would be held in three phases on December 12, 15 and 18, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-11-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 20:37 IST
Polling for election of panchayat samiti and zila parishad members in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, Baran, Kota and Karauli districts would be held in three phases on December 12, 15 and 18, according to an official statement on Wednesday. Counting of votes will take place on December 21, it said.

The State Election Commission on Wednesday released the schedule for the elections in the four districts.

Election of zila parishad and panchayat samiti members has already been held in 29 districts of the state. In the four districts, elections were being due to delimitation related matter pending in the court. According to the statement, polling will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. With the announcement of the election schedule, the model code of conduct has come into force and there will be a complete ban on transfer of officers and employees of all departments in Baran, Karauli, Kota and Sriganganagar.

