Haryana CM launches online service for ex-gratia assistance to kin of COVID-19 deceased

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday launched an online service for providing ex-gratia assistance to the next of kin of the deceased by COVID-19 in the State.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:13 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday launched an online service for providing ex-gratia assistance to the next of kin of the deceased by COVID-19 in the State. According to an official statement by the state government, the service has been launched at Antyodaya SARAL Portal where the applicants can submit their claim application online along with two specified documents namely a copy of the death certificate and a copy of the report diagnosing the deceased as COVID-19 positive.

The online service will provide ex-gratia assistance of Rs. 50,000/- per deceased, to next of kin of the deceased. All application claims will be settled within 30 days of submission of required documents and assistance shall be disbursed through Aadhar linked Direct Benefit Transfer procedures. Deputy Commissioner cum Chairman District Disaster Management Authority of the district, in which deceased was residing, will release the Ex- Gratia to the beneficiary after due verification, said the statement.

The service has been developed in integration with 'Pariwar Pehchan Patra'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

