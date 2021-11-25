China says strongly opposes U.S. sanctions against Chinese companies

China strongly opposes U.S. sanctions on Chinese companies and such sanctions are groundless, Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting said on Thursday.

China will lodge solemn representations with the United States on the matter, said Shu. The U.S. government put a dozen Chinese companies on its trade blacklist on Wednesday for national security and foreign policy concerns, citing in some cases their help developing the Chinese military's quantum computing efforts.

