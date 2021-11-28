SCOREBOARD: IND vs NZ, Day 4, Lunch

Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 345 New Zealand 1st Innings: 296 India 2nd Innings: (Overnight 14-1 in 5 overs) Mayank Agarwal c Latham b Southee 17 Shubman Gill b Jamieson 1 Cheteshwar Pujara c Tom Blundell b Jamieson 22 Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Ajaz Patel 4 Shreyas Iyer batting 18 Ravindra Jadeja lbw b Southee 0 Ravichandran Ashwin batting 20 Extras: (B-1, LB-1) 2 Total: (5 wkts, 32 Overs) 84 Fall of Wickets: 2-1, 32-2, 41-3, 51-4, 51-5 Bowler: Tim Southee 10-2-27-2, Kyle Jamieson 8-3-21-2, Ajaz Patel 9-2-29-1, Rachin Ravindra 3-1-4-0, William Somerville 2-1-1-0.

