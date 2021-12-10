Left Menu

China, Nicaragua to hold talks in city of Tianjin - Chinese state media

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-12-2021 06:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 06:17 IST
Government representatives from China and Nicaragua will hold talks in the city of Tianjin, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday.

The news comes shortly after Nicaragua announced it would sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

