China, Nicaragua to hold talks in city of Tianjin - Chinese state media
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 10-12-2021 06:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 06:17 IST
- Country:
- China
Government representatives from China and Nicaragua will hold talks in the city of Tianjin, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday.
The news comes shortly after Nicaragua announced it would sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
