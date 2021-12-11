Silver crown, donation box stolen from temple in Jharkhand

Unidentified miscreants have stolen a silver crown and a donation box from a temple in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at the Lalit Sri Ram temple located under Town police station in Medininagar on Friday night.

A police team started investigating the incident.

The police are yet to estimate the cost of the stolen silver crown, and how much money was in the donation box of the temple, till the filing of the news. Earlier on Wednesday, miscreants had stolen the two eyes made of silver of Lord Hanuman from the Beni temple, located within the limits of the same police station.

