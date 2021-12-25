Left Menu

Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi on Dec 27

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 14:34 IST
Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi on Dec 27
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Water supply will be affected in several areas in Delhi on December 27 due to the annual flushing of underground reservoirs and pumping stations, the Delhi Jal Board said on Saturday.

In a statement, the DJB said residents are advised to stock sufficient quantity of water.

Due to the annual programme for flushing of underground reservoirs and pumping stations, water supply will be affected in certain areas on December 27, it said.

Water supply will be affected in areas including LIG DDA flats in Kalkaji, Panchsheel Enclave, Mayur Vihar Phase II, Akbar Road, Sarojini Nagar, Ashoka Hotel, Shanti Path, Safdarjung, Race Course, Sujan Singh Park and Parliament Library premises, according to the statement.

The DJB said water tankers will be available and shared designated numbers for the central control room and other areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
3
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021