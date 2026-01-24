Governor's Address Fallout Sparks Controversy in Karnataka Legislature
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot submitted a report to President Murmu regarding disruptive events during the state legislature's joint session. The Governor refused to read the full state-prepared address, citing objections over content critical of the Centre. The incident provoked heated responses and accusations from the ruling Congress government.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka found itself at the center of political turbulence after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot submitted a report to President Droupadi Murmu concerning the contentious joint session of the state legislature. Gehlot's refusal to deliver the state-prepared address in full led to a significant uproar.
The Governor's decision to confine his speech only to three lines, omitting parts critical of the Centre's policies, sparked sharp responses from the ruling Congress government. Legislative Affairs Minister H K Patil led a delegation to appeal to Gehlot, who consulted with legal experts before sending his report to the President.
The situation escalated as Congress members protested by shouting slogans and attempting to gherao Gehlot. The Governor's actions were critiqued as unconstitutional by the Congress, who also accused him of disrespecting the national anthem. The controversy highlights deep-rooted tensions between state and central government policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)