Left Menu

SIT clean chit given to security forces in Hyderpora encounter not surprising, says Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team SIT to security forces in the Hyderpora encounter was not surprising and alleged that the inquiry was to cover-up a botched operation.The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to the SIT ruling out any foul play by security forces in the incident in which four persons including a foreign terrorist were killed.SITs clear chit to armed forces in Hyderpora encounter isnt surprising.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:37 IST
SIT clean chit given to security forces in Hyderpora encounter not surprising, says Mehbooba
  • Country:
  • India

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to security forces in the Hyderpora encounter was not surprising and alleged that the inquiry was to “cover-up a botched operation”.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to the SIT ruling out any foul play by security forces in the incident in which four persons including a foreign terrorist were killed.

''SIT's clear chit to armed forces in Hyderpora encounter isn't surprising. It was purely a charade to cover up a botched up operation & absolve those culpable for killing innocent civilians. How can one expect justice when they themselves are judge, jury & executioner?'' Mehbooba tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021