SIT clean chit given to security forces in Hyderpora encounter not surprising, says Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to security forces in the Hyderpora encounter was not surprising and alleged that the inquiry was to “cover-up a botched operation”.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was reacting to the SIT ruling out any foul play by security forces in the incident in which four persons including a foreign terrorist were killed.

''SIT's clear chit to armed forces in Hyderpora encounter isn't surprising. It was purely a charade to cover up a botched up operation & absolve those culpable for killing innocent civilians. How can one expect justice when they themselves are judge, jury & executioner?'' Mehbooba tweeted.

