ITBP DG Arora to hold SSB additional charge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
ITBP director general Sanjay Arora will hold the additional charge of another border guarding force SSB as the latter's chief Kumar Rajesh Chandra is set to retire on December 31, a government order said on Wednesday.

According to the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Indian Police Service officer Arora will hold the ''additional charge'' of SSB till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or untill further orders, whichever is earlier.

Chandra, a 1985-batch IPS officer of the Bihar cadre, had taken over as the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) DG in January, 2019. He will superannuate on December 31.

The SSB is primarily tasked to guard unfenced Indian borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

Arora, a 1988-batch officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, was appointed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) DG in August and he took charge of the India-China LAC guarding force on September 1.

