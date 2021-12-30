Left Menu

BSF DG visits Odisha’s Maoist hotbed, praises troops

BSF DG Pankaj Kumar Singh Thursday said the presence of the central force in the deep interiors of Odishas Naxal hit areas, has inculcated a sense of security among the local population and helped implementation of the governments developmental schemes.The BSF DG said this after meeting Odisha DGP Abhay here.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-12-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 23:15 IST
The BSF DG said this after meeting Odisha DGP Abhay here. Senior officials of the BSF and Odisha police were present at the meeting. “There was a discussion on the situation in Swabhiman Anchal, earlier known as cut-off area and also considered as a den of rebels in Malkangiri district, a senior official said.

Earlier in the day, the BSF top brass including its DG visited Maoist affected Company Operation Base (COB) at Janbai and newly established COB at Gurasethu in Malkangiri district.

DG BSF also interacted with troops and praised their hard work and dedication in the fight against Naxalism effectively. “Being a disciplined and professional force, BSF can handle any situation and complete assigned task with desirable result,” the DG BSF said.

He too appreciated the coordination between BSF and Odisha police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

