US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he has tested positive for Covid
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home.In a statement Sunday night, Austin said he plans to attend key meetings and discussions virtually in the coming week to the degree possible. I have informed my leadership team of my positive test result, as well as the President, Austin said.
In a statement Sunday night, Austin said he plans to attend key meetings and discussions virtually in the coming week “to the degree possible.” “I have informed my leadership team of my positive test result, as well as the President,” Austin said. “My staff has begun contact tracing and testing of all those with whom I have come into contact over the last week.” Austin, 68, said he was fully vaccinated and received a booster in October.
“The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue,” he said.
In October, another member of President Joe Biden's Cabinet, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, tested positive for COVID-19.
