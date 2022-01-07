Left Menu

Maha: Special postal cover released on legendary Tanaji Malusare

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-01-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 22:07 IST
The postal department on Friday released a special cover on legendary military leader Narveer Subedar Tanaji Malusare as a tribute to his bravery and supreme sacrifice for the motherland.

The special cover was released by G Madhumita Das, Postmaster General (Pune Region), in the presence of Dr Shital Malusare, a descendant of the trusted lieutenant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Tanaji Malusare had played a pivotal role in capturing Kondana Fort near Pune on February 4, 1670 from the Mughals and had laid down his life for the motherland. The fort was then renamed 'Sinhagad' by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the braveheart's honour.

