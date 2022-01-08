Recce of vital installations in Nagpur serious issue, says Fadnavis
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that recce of vital installations in Maharashtra's Nagpur is a serious issue.
He hoped that the Maharashtra police and Central agencies will take the necessary steps to thwart any incident. Fadnavis' reaction came after a case was registered on Thursday against unidentified members of the terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed for conducting recce of ''vital installations'' in Nagpur. Notably, the RSS headquarters falls under the jurisdiction of the Kotwali police station where the case was registered.
''I think this is a very serious issue. This kind of recce should be taken very seriously. I am confident that Central agencies and the state police will together take steps to avoid any incident,'' the Leader of Opposition told reporters at the Nagpur airport.
