J-K: Soldiers wade through snow to shift patient from mountain village to hospital

Responding to a distress call from a mountain village, a group of soldiers on Monday braved chilly winds and waded through knee-deep snow to bring down a seriously ill woman and get her admitted to a health facility in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. The woman's health was deteriorating fast, and her father sought the help of the Army's Rashtriya Rifles (RR) based at Gandoh, officials said.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, the unit's commanding officer immediately launched a rescue mission to bring 25-year-old Manju Devi from the high-altitude snow-bound Chilli Bala village, they said.

Soldiers accompanied by battlefield nursing assistant and carrying medical comforts waded through the knee-deep snow for about two kilometers and reached the family within the shortest possible time, the officials said.

The troopers carried the patient on a cot before taking her in an Army vehicle to the Gandoh Public Health Centre (PHC), they said.

She was subsequently shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Doda where she was immediately attended by the doctors, the officials said.

Staff at the GMC had made preparation's to receive Devi as the Army had already coordinated with the civil administration before shifting the patient, they said.

The family and the civil administration thanked the unit for its humanitarian efforts and recognised the Army as a true friend of the people in times of distress, the officials said.

