Left Menu

Odisha man gets life term for killing 'witch'

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 18-01-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 21:06 IST
Odisha man gets life term for killing 'witch'
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing a woman on the suspicion of being a witch eight years ago.

Baripada Additional Sessions Judge Prabir Choudhary also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, Kanda Majhi.

On December 14, 2014, Majhi killed Srimati Marandi with a sharp weapon near a village in Baisinga block as he suspected that she was practising witchcraft, which led to ailments in his family.

Thirteen witnesses were examined in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022