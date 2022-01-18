Odisha man gets life term for killing 'witch'

A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing a woman on the suspicion of being a witch eight years ago.

Baripada Additional Sessions Judge Prabir Choudhary also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, Kanda Majhi.

On December 14, 2014, Majhi killed Srimati Marandi with a sharp weapon near a village in Baisinga block as he suspected that she was practising witchcraft, which led to ailments in his family.

Thirteen witnesses were examined in the case.

