Odisha man gets life term for killing 'witch'
PTI | Baripada | Updated: 18-01-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 21:06 IST
- India
A court in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing a woman on the suspicion of being a witch eight years ago.
Baripada Additional Sessions Judge Prabir Choudhary also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, Kanda Majhi.
On December 14, 2014, Majhi killed Srimati Marandi with a sharp weapon near a village in Baisinga block as he suspected that she was practising witchcraft, which led to ailments in his family.
Thirteen witnesses were examined in the case.
