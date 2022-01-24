Left Menu

U.S. warns against travel to Russia, citing Ukraine border tensions

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-01-2022 06:06 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 06:06 IST
The U.S. State Department on Sunday said U.S. citizens should not travel to Russia due "to ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine", further warning on the conflict with Kyiv as Moscow amasses troops near its neighbor.

The State Department reissued its travel advisory that says Americans should not travel to Russia, adding: "U.S. citizens are strongly advised against traveling by land from Russia to Ukraine through this region."

