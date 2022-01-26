Rapper cop of Jammu and Kashmir awarded by DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police constable Jeevan Kumar whose rap performance on a television reality show has gone viral and won him praise was awarded by Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday night.

The police chief gave a commendation certificate and a reward of Rs 10,000 to the constable.

The police chief congratulated Kumar and his family for his excellent performance and making the force proud.

Jeevan's rap song was a tribute to the security forces.

Police officials said rapping is a hobby of the 25-year-old constable hailing from the border belt of Bishnah in Jammu.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Mukesh Singh had shared a video of Kumar singing last year and said the constable was a passionate singer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)