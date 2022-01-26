Left Menu

Ukraine has no objections to U.S. written responses to Russia, minister says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-01-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 14:43 IST
Dmytro Kuleba Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has no objections to responses the United States will send to Russia as part of negotiations to avert a military escalation against Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing on Wednesday.

Russia is expecting Washington to respond in writing to its proposals for sweeping security guarantees it wants from the West, including a block on Ukraine joining the transatlantic NATO alliance.

Kuleba also said Russia was trying to sow panic in Ukraine. It has not massed enough troops for a large-scale offensive but that does not mean it could not do so later, said Kuleba, adding that the risks were high.

