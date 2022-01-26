Ukraine has no objections to U.S. written responses to Russia, minister says

Ukraine has no objections to responses the United States will send to Russia as part of negotiations to avert a military escalation against Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing on Wednesday.

Russia is expecting Washington to respond in writing to its proposals for sweeping security guarantees it wants from the West, including a block on Ukraine joining the transatlantic NATO alliance.

Kuleba also said Russia was trying to sow panic in Ukraine. It has not massed enough troops for a large-scale offensive but that does not mean it could not do so later, said Kuleba, adding that the risks were high.

