Rajasthan: Three held with narcotics
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-01-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:24 IST
Three people were arrested on Thursday in Rajasthan's Karauli district with narcotics having an estimated value of Rs 15 lakh in the international market, police said.
During patrolling in the New Mandi police station area, three bikers were intercepted. Upon search, smack was recovered from all three.
The accused have been identified as Durga Lal Bagri, Govind Lal Bagri and Rahul, alias Labbu Meena.
