Ensuring Rajasthan's Summer Water Supply

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma chaired a critical meeting on Saturday, focusing on the state's preparation for summer water supply challenges.

Sharma emphasized the importance of providing uninterrupted drinking water throughout the summer months and instructed the Public Health Engineering Department along with district collectors to ensure this.

Additionally, he urged officials and district collectors to vigilantly monitor the LPG supply, warning against hoarding practices. Notable attendees included PHED Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary and other senior officials, while some joined the meeting through video conferencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)