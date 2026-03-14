Ensuring Rajasthan's Summer Water Supply
Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma, led a meeting emphasizing the need for uninterrupted drinking water supply this summer. Officials were directed to monitor water and LPG supplies closely and enforce strict measures if necessary. Key authorities participated either in person or via video conferencing.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma chaired a critical meeting on Saturday, focusing on the state's preparation for summer water supply challenges.
Sharma emphasized the importance of providing uninterrupted drinking water throughout the summer months and instructed the Public Health Engineering Department along with district collectors to ensure this.
Additionally, he urged officials and district collectors to vigilantly monitor the LPG supply, warning against hoarding practices. Notable attendees included PHED Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary and other senior officials, while some joined the meeting through video conferencing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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