Left Menu

Rajasthan's Viksit Vision: Celebrating Unity and Progress

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the state's resolve to build a developed Rajasthan during the 'Viksit Rajasthan Run'. The state will celebrate Rajasthan Diwas from March 14-19 with events promoting health, tribal culture, youth empowerment, and agriculture. Main celebrations will occur in Jalore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-03-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 09:36 IST
Rajasthan's Viksit Vision: Celebrating Unity and Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the state's commitment to creating a developed Rajasthan during the 'Viksit Rajasthan Run' event held on Sunday.

This commitment aligns with the state's celebrations of Rajasthan Diwas from March 14 to March 19, featuring a series of events emphasizing health, culture, and development.

Main celebrations will take place in Jalore on March 19, marking a departure from the state's traditional March 30 observance of Rajasthan Diwas.

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026