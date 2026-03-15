Rajasthan's Viksit Vision: Celebrating Unity and Progress

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the state's commitment to creating a developed Rajasthan during the 'Viksit Rajasthan Run' event held on Sunday.

This commitment aligns with the state's celebrations of Rajasthan Diwas from March 14 to March 19, featuring a series of events emphasizing health, culture, and development.

Main celebrations will take place in Jalore on March 19, marking a departure from the state's traditional March 30 observance of Rajasthan Diwas.