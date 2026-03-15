Rajasthan's Viksit Vision: Celebrating Unity and Progress
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the state's resolve to build a developed Rajasthan during the 'Viksit Rajasthan Run'. The state will celebrate Rajasthan Diwas from March 14-19 with events promoting health, tribal culture, youth empowerment, and agriculture. Main celebrations will occur in Jalore.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-03-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 09:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced the state's commitment to creating a developed Rajasthan during the 'Viksit Rajasthan Run' event held on Sunday.
This commitment aligns with the state's celebrations of Rajasthan Diwas from March 14 to March 19, featuring a series of events emphasizing health, culture, and development.
Main celebrations will take place in Jalore on March 19, marking a departure from the state's traditional March 30 observance of Rajasthan Diwas.
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