Britain scrambles jets after detecting unidentfied aircraft

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain scrambled fighter jets on Wednesday after detecting unidentified aircraft approaching its airspace, the defence ministry said. "Quick reaction alert Typhoon fighters from RAF Lossiemouth, supported by a vogayer tanker from RAF Brieze Norton, have been launched against unidentified aircraft approaching the UK area of interest," a Ministry of Defence spokesman said.

"We will not be offering any additional detail on this ongoing operation until complete." Sky News reported that the aircraft had been detected north of Scotland.

