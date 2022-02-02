Navy Chief visits Eastern Naval Command
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar reviewed preparations for multilateral MILAN exercise and the upcoming Presidential Fleet Review (PFR) during a two-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.
The 11th edition of the MILAN exercise is being hosted by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) from February 25 to March 4 while the Presidential Fleet Review is slated for February 21.
''The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) was apprised about the preparatory activities for the President's Fleet Review (PFR) and multinational naval exercise MILAN, which are scheduled at Visakhapatnam later this month,'' the Indian Navy said.
The Navy chief arrived in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.
It said Admiral Kumar held discussions with Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the ENC on ongoing issues of the Command.
''The CNS was given an overview of the operational and administrative activities of the ENC and was briefed on the COVID-19 mitigation measures undertaken by the Command,'' the Navy said in a statement.
It said Admiral Kumar and the C-in-C embarked on ships of the Eastern Fleet and reviewed the operational preparedness of the fleet which included weapon firings and special forces operations.
''The CNS visited key operational and maintenance facilities including the Naval Dockyard and reviewed the progress of ongoing projects. He addressed the officers and sailors of the ENC and interacted with them,'' the Navy said.
