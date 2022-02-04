Russia confirms 12-year sentence for alleged Ukrainian spy - TASS
A court in Crimea has rejected an appeal by an alleged Ukrainian spy and confirmed his 12-year prison sentence, the TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing Russia's FSB security service. Ukraine's foreign ministry demanded that Konstantin Shiring, the alleged spy, be released last October, when the same court issued a verdict against him. Kyiv said at the time his case was politically motivated. Russian media reports suggest Shiring denies being a spy.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Moscow has now amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, demanding guarantees from the West that Kyiv will not be allowed to join NATO.
