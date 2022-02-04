NCST notice to Telangana govt for denying admission to pregnant woman due to COVID

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued a notice to the Telangana government for allegedly refusing admission to a pregnant tribal women for being COVID-19 Positive. The woman gave birth to her child at the hospital gate.

In a notice issued on February 1, the NCST asked the state to submit an action taken report against the allegations within seven days of receipt of the notice.

''The Commission has taken suo moto cognisance in this matter and has decided to investigate the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution of India,'' it said.

The NCST warned that if it does not receive reply within the stipulated time, it may issue summons for the appearance in person or by a representative before the Commission.

According to media reports, a pregnant tribal woman, who had come to a government hospital for delivery, was turned away when doctors found she was COVID positive. Her family was forced to wait outside the hospital where the woman gave birth in the open, assisted by her sisters.

