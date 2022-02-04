Left Menu

NCST notice to Telangana govt for denying admission to pregnant woman due to COVID

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 19:42 IST
NCST notice to Telangana govt for denying admission to pregnant woman due to COVID
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued a notice to the Telangana government for allegedly refusing admission to a pregnant tribal women for being COVID-19 Positive. The woman gave birth to her child at the hospital gate.

In a notice issued on February 1, the NCST asked the state to submit an action taken report against the allegations within seven days of receipt of the notice.

''The Commission has taken suo moto cognisance in this matter and has decided to investigate the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution of India,'' it said.

The NCST warned that if it does not receive reply within the stipulated time, it may issue summons for the appearance in person or by a representative before the Commission.

According to media reports, a pregnant tribal woman, who had come to a government hospital for delivery, was turned away when doctors found she was COVID positive. Her family was forced to wait outside the hospital where the woman gave birth in the open, assisted by her sisters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022