Macron dodges public row with Putin over Wagner fighters in Mali

Updated: 08-02-2022 03:37 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 03:37 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron, asked about an assertion from Russian leader Vladimir Putin that the Kremlin has nothing to do with Russian military contractors in Mali, said on Monday: "The president's answer was clear."

But the French leader, speaking after talks with Putin in Moscow that focussed on the Ukraine crisis, did not say if he believed the Russian leader's assertion about the contractors.

