Odisha SEC enhances expenditure limits for candidates in urban polls

The State Election Commission (SEC), Odisha on Tuesday said it has revised expenditure limit upwardly for candidates in the upcoming polls to urban local bodies. Those who will contest for the post of corporator and mayor in municipal bodies in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur can spend a maximum of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 12 lakh respectively, according to a notification issued by the commission. Earlier, the poll expenditure limit was Rs 30,000 for notified area councils and municipalities having a population of 50,000, while the same was Rs 40,000 for an urban local body with a population between 50,000 and one lakh and Rs 50,000 for above one lakh.

The expenditure threshold for candidates contesting for councillor and chairperson posts in municipalities having a population above one lakh was set at Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively, the notification said.

For a municipality with a population between 50,000 and one lakh, the limit is Rs 75,000 and Rs 3 lakh for aspirants of councillor and chairperson posts.

Meanwhile, the SEC has convened a meeting with all political parties on February 10 to ensure smooth conduct of the urban polls.

The delimitation of wards, reservation of seats and all other formalities required to conduct the ULB elections have already been completed, SEC secretary R N Sahoo said.

A draft electoral roll will be released on February 10, he added.

