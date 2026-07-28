Taiwan's Defense Drills: Preparing for Covert Conflict

Taiwan is set to test relocating weapons production lines and converting civilian factories for military use during its annual defense exercises in August. The defense ministry announced this on Tuesday, highlighting efforts to sustain operations should Chinese attacks target key supply hubs.

The Han Kuang war games will run from August 5 to 14, replicating a scenario where China uses routine military drills as a smokescreen for a full invasion of Taiwan. In response, Taiwan will enhance combat readiness and implement rapid-response drills to counter asserted threats.

The exercises will assess Taiwan's capability to disperse industrial production, maintain essential outputs for armed forces, and keep vital sea lanes clear. The drills also involve measures to mobilize civilian factories and slow mobile internet speeds as a stress test for communications during emergencies.