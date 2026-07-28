Iran Executes Two Men Amid Protest-Related Charges

Iran has executed two men over protest-related charges, according to the Judiciary's Mizan News Agency. The executions took place amid a government crackdown on nationwide protests from January.

Identified as Abolfazl Sepahi Badjani and Amirhossein Safari Hosseinabadi, the individuals were accused of participating in the murder of security personnel.

This incident highlights the Iranian government's firm stance against protestors, signaling ongoing efforts to control civil unrest.