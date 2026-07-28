Iran Executes Two Men Amid Protest-Related Charges

Iran has executed two men associated with nationwide protests earlier this year. The men, Abolfazl Sepahi Badjani and Amirhossein Safari Hosseinabadi, were charged with participating in attacks against security personnel. This development underscores the ongoing tensions and governmental efforts to quell dissent within the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 10:05 IST
Iran Executes Two Men Amid Protest-Related Charges
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  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran has executed two men over protest-related charges, according to the Judiciary's Mizan News Agency. The executions took place amid a government crackdown on nationwide protests from January.

Identified as Abolfazl Sepahi Badjani and Amirhossein Safari Hosseinabadi, the individuals were accused of participating in the murder of security personnel.

This incident highlights the Iranian government's firm stance against protestors, signaling ongoing efforts to control civil unrest.

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