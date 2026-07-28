Drone Strike Rattles Moscow Suburb as Defenses Hold Firm

An apartment building in Chekhov, a suburb near Moscow, sustained damage following a drone attack, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov confirmed in a Telegram post.

Images showed blown-out windows and smoke from the top floors, but Chekhov Mayor Mikhail Sobakin reported no casualties. Drones were downed in other areas like Podolsk and Domodedovo.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that, of over 390 drones approaching the region, 81 were intercepted near the capital, as per official Telegram updates.