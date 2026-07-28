Drone Strike Rattles Moscow Suburb as Defenses Hold Firm

A drone attack hit an apartment building in Chekhov, near Moscow, causing damage but no casualties, according to local officials. Regional defenses downed numerous drones across the region, with Moscow's mayor reporting over 390 drones approaching the area, of which 81 were intercepted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 09:45 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 09:45 IST
Drone Strike Rattles Moscow Suburb as Defenses Hold Firm
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  • Country:
  • Russia

An apartment building in Chekhov, a suburb near Moscow, sustained damage following a drone attack, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov confirmed in a Telegram post.

Images showed blown-out windows and smoke from the top floors, but Chekhov Mayor Mikhail Sobakin reported no casualties. Drones were downed in other areas like Podolsk and Domodedovo.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that, of over 390 drones approaching the region, 81 were intercepted near the capital, as per official Telegram updates.

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