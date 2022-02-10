Russia ready to normalise relations with UK, says Lavrov
10-02-2022
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday Moscow was ready to normalize relations with the United Kingdom, ahead of talks with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at a time of heightened East-West tensions over Ukraine.
Lavrov described his meeting with Truss as "unprecedented".
