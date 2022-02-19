BJP MP demands compensation, govt job for kin of Rajasthan woman raped and killed
BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Saturday staged a sit-in here demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job to a dependent kin of a 35-year-old woman who was gang-raped in Rajasthans Nagaur district and later died.Meena also demanded the arrest of the politically influential people involved in the case. The woman was rescued in injured condition after more than six days of the incident.
Meena also demanded the arrest of the politically influential people involved in the case. He said he would continue his protest till action is taken against the key accused and negligent police officers.
He said that family members of the woman are holding a protest outside the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital mortuary where her body has been kept for postmortem.
On February 4, two men allegedly raped the woman and left her for dead near a dry pond in Deedwana in Nagaur district after strangulating her. The woman was rescued in injured condition after more than six days of the incident. The woman was taken to a local hospital from where she was referred to the SMS Hospital where she died on February 17.
The Superintendent of Police suspended Deedwana police station SHO Narendra Jakhar and head constable Prahlad Singh for alleged negligence in the case.
The accused in the case have been arrested.
