New Zealand’s Finances Show Stronger-Than-Expected Recovery

New Zealand's latest government financial accounts point to a stronger economy, with revenue exceeding expectations and spending remaining below forecast, according to Finance Minister Nicola Willis. The Financial Statements of the Government for the 11 months to May show core Crown revenue was NZ$1.7 billion higher than projected in the Budget, while core Crown expenses came in NZ$900 million below forecast, reflecting an improving fiscal position.

Business profits boost government income

A major driver of the higher revenue was corporate tax collections, which were NZ$700 million above expectations. The increase suggests businesses across the country have become more profitable, adding to signs of broader economic improvement. The Government's key operating balance measure, OBEGALx, recorded a deficit of NZ$6.8 billion for the 11-month period, which was NZ$3 billion lower than forecast when the Budget was released. The latest figures indicate government finances are performing better than anticipated despite recent global economic challenges.

Economy regains momentum after global uncertainty

Nicola Willis said New Zealand experienced a slowdown during the second quarter because of the conflict in the Middle East, though recent indicators suggest the economy has regained momentum. Falling oil prices, easing inflation expectations, stronger business confidence, rising tourist arrivals, and solid export returns have all contributed to the improved outlook. While the final Crown accounts for the financial year will be completed in early October and may still change, the latest results point towards lower debt levels and a healthier fiscal position than originally expected.