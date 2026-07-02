New Zealand Expands Veteran Support for 1,300 More Defence Personnel

Around 1,300 more New Zealand Defence Force veterans will now receive access to health, rehabilitation, and financial support for conditions linked to their operational service, following an expansion of veteran recognition announced by Veterans Minister Chris Penk. The move acknowledges the contribution of personnel who served in maritime security operations across the seas surrounding the Middle East and the East Coast of Africa, carrying out missions that helped strengthen regional and international security.

Support covers past and current deployments

The expanded eligibility applies to personnel who served under Operational Service Maritime Area Tahi during deployments between 1 April 1991 and 30 June 2024, 15 March 2025 and 25 May 2025, as well as those serving during the current deployment period from 16 March 2026 to 16 September 2026. These missions included disrupting drug smuggling networks, gathering intelligence, and protecting important maritime and international shipping routes. Maintaining secure sea lanes plays an important role in supporting global trade and safeguarding New Zealand's economic interests through freedom of navigation.

Practical help for veterans and their families

The additional recognition allows eligible veterans to receive support for deployment-related health conditions through Veterans' Affairs, giving many access to practical assistance that can improve their health, rehabilitation, wellbeing, and overall quality of life. Chris Penk said the Government remains committed to recognising the contribution of veterans who have served New Zealand overseas and ensuring they continue to receive the care and support they deserve after their service.