Courage on the High Seas: MT Sanmar Herald's Triumphant Journey to Paradip

The crude oil tanker MT Sanmar Herald has successfully arrived at Paradip Port following a remarkable journey from Iraq, fraught with operational challenges. The vessel, laden with Basrah crude oil, managed to dock safely despite sustaining damage to its bridge during a hostile incident in the Middle East.

Paradip Port Authority, in a statement on X, highlighted the coordinated efforts with the Indian Navy that ensured the safe passage of the MT Sanmar Herald. Despite the potential risk near the Strait of Hormuz, the tanker completed its demanding journey, arriving at Paradip on July 1, 2026. The Authority acknowledged the outstanding efforts of the crew, who displayed commendable professionalism and tenacity.

Faced with delays and hostilities in the Middle East, the vessel's crew operated under close mutual effort with the Indian Navy. The Paradip Port Authority celebrated the ultimate achievement of safely receiving MT Sanmar Herald. They recognized the dedication and bravery of the mariners, ensuring global trade persists even amid severe geopolitical challenges.