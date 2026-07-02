Japanese Prime Minister's Landmark Visit to India
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi received a warm welcome in New Delhi, marking her first official visit to India. The visit, centered around the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, highlights the strengthening strategic partnership between both nations, with discussions on advancing peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was warmly received at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. The ceremonial reception included a formal guard of honor, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi introducing his cabinet members and other dignitaries to his Japanese counterpart. The visit underscores the growing importance of India-Japan relations.
On social media platform X, the Japanese Cabinet Public Relations Officer expressed gratitude for the welcome, stating, "Our heartfelt thanks for your warm welcome. We are very much excited to be visiting India!" The Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, had earlier welcomed Takaichi upon her arrival at the Palam Technical Airport.
Prime Minister Modi emphasized the significance of the visit in a series of posts, noting that discussions would cover a range of bilateral and regional issues. "A very warm welcome to India, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi," he stated, underscoring the aim of further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Both leaders are poised to discuss ways to advance peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
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