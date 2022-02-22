German halt of Nord Stream 2 certification too little, Poland says
Germany's decision to halt certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline over Russian troop deployment to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine is an insufficient reaction, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Tuesday.
"This is better than nothing but far too little, one shouldn't keep supplying funds to an aggressive state," Kaczynski told reporters in Warsaw.
