Ukraine''s leader calls up some military reservists

Ukraine's president on Tuesday night announced he was calling up some of the country's military reservists as the threat of a Russian invasion grew, but he added there was no need for a full military mobilisation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation his decree applies only to those assigned to the so-called operational reserve, which is typically activated during ongoing hostilities, and covers “a special period of time,” without clarifying what that means.

He said: “Today there is no need for a full mobilisation. We need to quickly add additional staff to the Ukrainian army and other military formations.” There are about 250,000 troops in Ukraine's armed forces, and some 140,000 reservists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)