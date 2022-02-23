Left Menu

Ukraine''s leader calls up some military reservists

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 23-02-2022 03:08 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 03:08 IST
Ukraine's president on Tuesday night announced he was calling up some of the country's military reservists as the threat of a Russian invasion grew, but he added there was no need for a full military mobilisation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation his decree applies only to those assigned to the so-called operational reserve, which is typically activated during ongoing hostilities, and covers “a special period of time,” without clarifying what that means.

He said: “Today there is no need for a full mobilisation. We need to quickly add additional staff to the Ukrainian army and other military formations.” There are about 250,000 troops in Ukraine's armed forces, and some 140,000 reservists.

