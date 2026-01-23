In anticipation of forthcoming security talks in Abu Dhabi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's firm stance on the situation in Donbas. According to Peskov, the Ukrainian army must retreat from the entire territory to meet Moscow's key condition.

Peskov emphasized the importance of this position, highlighting that the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces is crucial. He refrained from providing further details regarding the specifics of the upcoming discussions.

This assertion underscores the persistent tension between Russia and Ukraine, as diplomatic efforts continue to address the contentious territorial issues in the Donbas region.

