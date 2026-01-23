Left Menu

Peskov Emphasizes Withdrawal of Ukrainian Forces from Donbas

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed Russia's stance that Ukrainian forces should vacate the Donbas region ahead of security discussions in Abu Dhabi. During the talks, Peskov avoided delving into specifics but maintained that the withdrawal remains a critical requirement in the ongoing negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:19 IST
Peskov Emphasizes Withdrawal of Ukrainian Forces from Donbas
  • Country:
  • Russia

In anticipation of forthcoming security talks in Abu Dhabi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's firm stance on the situation in Donbas. According to Peskov, the Ukrainian army must retreat from the entire territory to meet Moscow's key condition.

Peskov emphasized the importance of this position, highlighting that the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces is crucial. He refrained from providing further details regarding the specifics of the upcoming discussions.

This assertion underscores the persistent tension between Russia and Ukraine, as diplomatic efforts continue to address the contentious territorial issues in the Donbas region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MoSPI Invites Feedback on GDP Methodology Update

MoSPI Invites Feedback on GDP Methodology Update

 India
2
President Radev's Resignation Sparks Political Speculation in Bulgaria

President Radev's Resignation Sparks Political Speculation in Bulgaria

 Global
3
Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift

Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift

 India
4
Europe Winds of Change: Massive Offshore Wind Expansion

Europe Winds of Change: Massive Offshore Wind Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026