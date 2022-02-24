White House says it is in contact with Ukraine over cyber needs

The Biden administration is in touch with Ukrainian authorities over their cyber security needs, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, in the wake of a fresh cyber attack against the country which the U.S. government has not yet attributed.

The websites of Ukraine's government, foreign ministry and state security service were down on Wednesday in what the government said was the start of another massive denial of service attack.

"We are in conversations with Ukraine regarding their cyber related needs including as recently as today and we're going to move with urgency to assess the nature and extent of this, what steps need to be taken, and therefore a response" she said.

