Ukrainian military plane shot down, five killed - authorities
Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 17:58 IST
A Ukrainian military plane was shot down on Thursday and five people were killed, Ukrainian police and the state emergency service said, as its armed forces sought to defend against a massive Russian military operation.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- World War Two
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia calls report of Ukrainian missile system request 'provocation'
Japan ready to supply LNG to Europe if Ukrainian crisis escalates
Russian maritime drills not affecting Ukrainian markets, traders say
Navy bribery case: CBI probe shows bitter rivalry between Ukrainian, Russian firms for defence contracts
Navy bribery case: CBI probe shows bitter rivalry between Ukrainian, Russian firms for defence contracts