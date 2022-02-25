Left Menu

Ukraine says Russia building up more troops in Belarus to assault Kyiv

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 14:48 IST
Ukraine's chiefs of staff said on Friday Russia was using the Gomel airfield in Belarus to line up troops to assault Kyiv due to damage to the Hostomel military airport near the Ukrainian capital.

"In order to intimidate the population of Ukraine, the enemy is increasingly choosing to destroy civilian infrastructure and housing," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Facebook statement.

It said Russian troops were advancing on Kyiv from several directions as Ukrainian forces battled around Mariupol in the south and Kharkiv in the north-east of the country.

